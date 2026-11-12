Fire at NCP MP Nusrat’s family home in Kushtia; petrol bomb attack alleged

A fire broke out at the family home of Nusrat Tabassum, an MP elected to a reserved seat for women and a leader of the National Citizen Party (NCP), in Kushtia. NCP leaders have alleged that petrol bombs were hurled at the house.

The fire broke out shortly after midnight on Wednesday at Nusrat’s ancestral home in Bagoyan village in Daulatpur upazila of Kushtia.

Delwar Hossain, additional superintendent of police (Bheramara Circle), told Prothom Alo that firefighters rushed to the scene after receiving the report and brought the blaze under control at around 1.50 am. By then, however, considerable damage had been caused. Five of the eight rooms in the single-storey tin-roofed house were gutted. Two goats were also burnt to death.