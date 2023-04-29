Less than 10pc votes cast in 75 centres

There are 3663 voters registered under Hamidchar Govt Primary School centre, which is a dedicated centre for female voters, at Chandgaon of Chattogram town.

A mere 62 votes were cast at the centre from 8:00am to 4:00pm.

Ruling Awami League's electoral symbol 'Boat' received 61 votes while National Peoples' Party (NPP) candidate Kamal Pasha got one vote. The percentage of votes is 1.69.