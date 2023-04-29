Less than 10pc votes cast in 75 centres

There are 3663 voters registered under Hamidchar Govt Primary School centre, which is a dedicated centre for female voters, at Chandgaon of Chattogram town.
A mere 62 votes were cast at the centre from 8:00am to 4:00pm.
Ruling Awami League's electoral symbol 'Boat' received 61 votes while National Peoples' Party (NPP) candidate Kamal Pasha got one vote. The percentage of votes is 1.69.
At the AL Khan High School in Mohra area, which is another polling centre dedicated for female voters, only 1.88 per cent of votes were cast.
There are 2,924 voters in this centre and only 55 votes were cast.
These are the two centres with the least number of votes cast in the by-elections of Chattogram-8 (Boalkhali-Chandgaon).
Two to five per cent of votes were cast in 21 centres while over five per cent but below ten per cent of votes were cast in 52 polling stations.
As per estimation, less than 10 per cent of votes have been cast in 75 centres.
An analysis done on the results of centre-based votes cast in the by-election held on Thursday gives out this picture.
*More to follow...