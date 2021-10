Three people in Jamalpur’s Islampur upazila were killed by lightning strike on Sunday afternoon, UNB reports.

The incident occurred at around 3:00 pm in the Kandarchar village of the upazila.

The deceased were identified as Sundar Ali Sarder, 65, son of Bhola Sarder; his grandson Rafiq Sarder, 14, and Mosharraf Hossain, 25, son of Mofazzal Hossain, all from Kandarchar.