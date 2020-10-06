3 sentenced to life for killing in Khulna

A Khulna court on Tuesday sentenced three men to life imprisonment for killing a man in Phultala upazila of the district in 2016, reports UNB.
Judge Saifuzzaman Hero also fined Tk 20,000 each to convicts Mohammad Pervez, Kamal Hossain and Arifur Islam Dipu.
Of them, Kamal and Dipu are absconding.
Advertisement
The court also acquitted Sohel Biswas, Masudur Rahman and Zubayer Hasan as charges brought against them could not be proven.
According to the prosecution, the convicts killed one Ibrahim of Phultala upazila over previous enmity in 2016.
Ibrahim’s body was found in the septic tank of a local mosque.
The victim’s father filed a case at Phultala Police Station over the murder.
Police pressed charges in court against six people in the case.