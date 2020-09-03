3 teen cousins drown in Kurigram

Three teenage cousins drowned in a river at Collegepara village in Roumari upazila of Kurigram on Thursday, reports UNB.
The deceased were identified as Zinnat Khatun Dina, 12, daughter of Oli Ullah of Kismat Boro Bari village in Sadullapur upazila in Gaibandha, Siam Ahmed, 13, son of Roumari Government College teacher Haider Ali and Hamim Miah, 16, son of Abdul Kader of Kauyarchar village in Datbhanga union of Roumari upazila.
Abu Md Delwar Hasan Inam, officer-in-charge of Roumari police station, said the three cousins went to the Sonabhori river at Bandaber union around 12:00pm for taking bath.
At one stage, Dina slipped into deep water of the river and drowned. As Siam and Hamim went to rescue her, they also drowned.
Later, their bodies were retrieved from the river by using fishing nets, said the OC.