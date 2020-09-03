3 teen cousins drown in Kurigram

Abu Md Delwar Hasan Inam, officer-in-charge of Roumari police station, said the three cousins went to the Sonabhori river at Bandaber union around 12:00pm for taking bath.



At one stage, Dina slipped into deep water of the river and drowned. As Siam and Hamim went to rescue her, they also drowned.



Later, their bodies were retrieved from the river by using fishing nets, said the OC.