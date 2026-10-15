Journalist shot dead in Netrokona
In Durgapur upazila of Netrokona, miscreants shot and killed a journalist sitting in a shop at around 8: 15 PM today, Thursday, at Uttarail Bazaar on the Shyamganj-Birishiri road in Kalkamanda Municipality.
The deceased journalist is Lutforzzaman Alif Fakir. He was working as the Netrokona correspondent for the private IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) channel Ruposhi Bangla.
In addition, he ran a Facebook page named ''Detective Article'', where he used to write about various irregularities and crimes.
His family home is in Sunoi village of Pogla union in the Kolmakanda upazila.
Earlier, on 10 November last year, Alif was attacked and injured by assailants with sharp weapons in the Teribazar Ghat area of the Someshwari River in the upazila.
At that time, one of his colleagues who was with him tried to intervene and was also chased away at gunpoint.
According to eyewitnesses and police sources, Lutforzzaman was sitting in a shop at Uttarail Bazaar at 8 PM on Thursday. At that time, two young men came on a motorcycle and fired several shots at him consecutively.
As locals rushed to the scene hearing the gunshots, the assailants fled immediately. Later, Lutforzzaman was taken to the upazila health complex where the on-duty doctor declared him dead.
Officer-in-charge (OC) of Durgapur Police Station, Khandaker Shaker Ahmed Khan, stated that five bullet marks were found on various parts of the journalist's body, including the head, neck, and chest. The matter is being investigated.
Upon receiving news of the journalist's murder by gunshot, Netrokona Superintendent of Police Md Tariqul Islam headed to the scene.
He told Prothom Alo over the phone at 9: 30 PM that it is initially suspected to be a planned murder. Police are conducting operations to arrest those involved.