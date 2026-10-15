Journalist shot dead in Netrokona

In Durgapur upazila of Netrokona, miscreants shot and killed a journalist sitting in a shop at around 8: 15 PM today, Thursday, at Uttarail Bazaar on the Shyamganj-Birishiri road in Kalkamanda Municipality.

The deceased journalist is Lutforzzaman Alif Fakir. He was working as the Netrokona correspondent for the private IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) channel Ruposhi Bangla.

In addition, he ran a Facebook page named ''Detective Article'', where he used to write about various irregularities and crimes.

His family home is in Sunoi village of Pogla union in the Kolmakanda upazila.