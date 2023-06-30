Shakib-Shishir take a rickshaw ride in Magura on Eid

Cricketer Shakib Al Hasan was seen riding a rickshaw in Magura around 8:45am on Friday, the very next day of Eid-ul-Azha. His wife Umme Ahmed Shishir was with him.
The captain of Bangladesh test and T-20 cricket team was going to attend an Eid invitation with his wife early in the morning.
Shakib is now in Magura to celebrate Eid with his parents. He and his father joined the main Eid jamaat at Nomani Maidan in Magura on Thursday morning.
After the Eid prayers he exchanged Eid greetings with local dignitaries including parliament member from Magura-1 constitution Saifuzzaman Shikhor and deputy commissioner Mohammad Abu Naser Beg. He then took photographs with his fans and talked to local journalists.
Shakib Al Hasan also sent Eid greetings to all through the journalists. While exchanging greetings with fans he said that he always loves to celebrate Eid in Magura with his family.
On the occasion of Eid, Shakib Al Hasan arrived in Magura on Wednesday afternoon. He spent last Eid-ul-Fitr with his family in Magura as well.