Sajek road blockade begins indefinitely, leaving tourists stranded
An indefinite road blockade called by two organisations began in Sajek, in Rangamati’s Baghaichhari upazila, at 6:00 am on Sunday. The blockade has halted traffic on the main road leading to the Ruilui tourist destination in Sajek.
Since morning, protesters have been seen demonstrating at various points along the road, placing tree trunks across it and setting tyres on fire in support of the blockade. They have also been preventing vehicles from passing.
The two organisations behind the blockade are the Sajek Karbari Association and the Sajek Gana Adhikar Committee (people’s rights protection committee).
Speaking about the situation, Tuntu Moni Chakma, president of the Khagrachhari Mahindra Owners Welfare Cooperative Association, told Prothom Alo, “This is the peak tourist season. On average, around 2,500 tourists travel to Sajek every day in about 30 Mahindra vehicles and jeeps. Many tourists also set off from Khagrachhari town for Sajek this morning. Because of the blockade, they could not travel beyond Baghaihat. However, they are expected to be taken to Sajek under the escort of security forces at around 2:00 pm.”
Rahul Chakma, organising secretary of the Sajek Resort-Cottage Owners Association, told Prothom Alo that some tourists had left Sajek the previous day after hearing about the blockade, while others had arrived.
“Altogether, around 3,000 tourists are currently staying in Sajek,” he said.
He added that no vehicles carrying tourists had left Sajek for Khagrachhari in the morning. Tourist vehicles were expected to depart at 2:00 pm.
Babudhan Chakma, convener of the Sajek Gana Adhikar Committee, told Prothom Alo that their previously announced road blockade had been proceeding peacefully since 6:00 am.
Alleging that protesters had faced obstruction while picketing at various locations, he said, “The blockade would continue until our demands were met.”
Asked about the situation, Sajek police station officer-in-charge Toffazzal Hossain told Prothom Alo that no vehicles were operating in Sajek. All tourist vehicles would leave Sajek under the escort of security forces at 2:00 pm, while vehicles from Baghaihat would head towards Sajek at the same time.
Why the blockade?
The Sajek Karbari Association and the Sajek Gana Adhikar Committee have alleged that the regional political organisation JSS (Jana Samhati Samiti), led by Santu Larma, has begun armed activities in Sajek and is threatening and intimidating local residents.
The two organisations held a rally last Thursday and set a deadline for action against those responsible. They called the road blockade after, they said, no action was taken within the stipulated time.
JSS, however, has dismissed the allegations that it is threatening and intimidating local residents, describing them as baseless. It claims the two organisations announced the blockade under pressure from the United People’s Democratic Front (UPDF).
Sajib Chakma, publicity secretary of JSS, told Prothom Alo, “These allegations are being raised to divert attention from the long-standing oppression and harassment of innocent people in Sajek by armed UPDF members.”
Asked for comment, UPDF spokesperson Angya Marma told Prothom Alo that no organisation had called the blockade under pressure from the UPDF.
However, he said the UPDF would support the programme announced by the two organisations on behalf of local residents.