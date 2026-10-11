Sajek road blockade begins indefinitely, leaving tourists stranded

Speaking about the situation, Tuntu Moni Chakma, president of the Khagrachhari Mahindra Owners Welfare Cooperative Association, told Prothom Alo, “This is the peak tourist season. On average, around 2,500 tourists travel to Sajek every day in about 30 Mahindra vehicles and jeeps. Many tourists also set off from Khagrachhari town for Sajek this morning. Because of the blockade, they could not travel beyond Baghaihat. However, they are expected to be taken to Sajek under the escort of security forces at around 2:00 pm.”

Rahul Chakma, organising secretary of the Sajek Resort-Cottage Owners Association, told Prothom Alo that some tourists had left Sajek the previous day after hearing about the blockade, while others had arrived.

“Altogether, around 3,000 tourists are currently staying in Sajek,” he said.

He added that no vehicles carrying tourists had left Sajek for Khagrachhari in the morning. Tourist vehicles were expected to depart at 2:00 pm.

Babudhan Chakma, convener of the Sajek Gana Adhikar Committee, told Prothom Alo that their previously announced road blockade had been proceeding peacefully since 6:00 am.