Kashimpur jail: 3 death row inmates try prison break, case filed

Three death row convicts had begun preparations to escape from the Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur.

The prisoners collected various tools and began digging into the wall to carry out their plan. However, prison authorities managed to find out about their escape attempt, as well as conducted a search of the inmates’ cell and confiscated the items.

Besides, the jail’s deputy jailor Asadur Rahman filed a case with Konabari police station over the incident on Thursday night.