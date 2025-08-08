Kashimpur jail: 3 death row inmates try prison break, case filed
Three death row convicts had begun preparations to escape from the Kashimpur High Security Central Jail in Gazipur.
The prisoners collected various tools and began digging into the wall to carry out their plan. However, prison authorities managed to find out about their escape attempt, as well as conducted a search of the inmates’ cell and confiscated the items.
Besides, the jail’s deputy jailor Asadur Rahman filed a case with Konabari police station over the incident on Thursday night.
The inmates who attempted to escape are: Shahadat Hossain, from Choubaria in Tangail Sadar; Roni Mohanto, from Majina in Panchbibi upazila of Joypurhat; and Nazrul Islam of Diyadanga in Bhurungamari upazila of Kurigram.
All three are death row convicts.
According to the case statement, assistant chief jail guard Mokhlesur Rahman was on duty at the Kashimpur High Security Central Jail at around 8:15 pm on 5 August. At that time, he heard the sound of blows on a wall coming from Room No. 12 on the ground floor of the ‘Tamal’ building. The next morning, 6 August, a search of the room led to the recovery of a metal sheet, two pieces of rod, a 28-foot-long rope made from a cut blanket, a 25-foot-long belt, two metal rings, a 10-foot-long pole, and various other tools.
When interrogated, the inmates told prison authorities that they had collected the items in preparation for an escape. They said that if a situation like that of 5 August 2024, arose, they would have escaped from the prison or waited for the right opportunity to do so.
Konabari police station officer-in-charge (OC) Md Salahuddin said that the jail’s deputy jailor had filed a case in connection with the incident, and legal action will be taken after investigation.