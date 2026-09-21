Students reject police claim that Apratim killed over an iPhone

Students of Comilla University are not accepting the police's explanation that Ishayat Shahriar, also known as Apratim, the only child of Nahida Begum, an associate professor in the Bengali department, was murdered for an iPhone.

They demand an investigation to see if there was any other reason or involvement behind Apratim’s murder.

Additionally, they have called for an inquiry into whether there was negligence in the police investigation.

These demands were made following a protest march and human chain at the university's roundabout on Monday afternoon, seeking justice for Apratim’s murder.

Students from various departments of the university participated in these programmes.