Who were the people who left in jeep, Hiace with pistols, handcuffs, walkie-talkies

A group of people identifying themselves as members of the Detective Branch (DB) of police stopped a passenger bus on a highway late at night.

Equipped with pistols, handcuffs, torches, and walkie-talkies, they dragged the bus driver out of the vehicle and then beat him to death. The assailants then left the scene by a Hiace microbus, a private car, and a jeep.

Though the incident took place in the Shiklabaha Bridge area on the south side of the Karnaphuli Bridge in Chattogram six years ago, the port city’s detective branch filed the final report to the court at the end of September.

The final report says the beating and killing of the driver has been found to be true, but those involved in the incident could not be identified. The investigation report states that DB police were not involved in the incident. The police also had given a similar report earlier.