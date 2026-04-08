Rangpur residents suffer severe mosquito infestation, ‘crash programme’ yields no relief

Tajul Islam works as a night guard at a house in Satgara Mistripara area of ward no. 18 under Rangpur City Corporation.

Even during the daytime, he sits on his bed under a mosquito net. Explaining why, Tajul said the mosquito infestation is so severe that he cannot stay without a net.

This suffering extends beyond Tajul Islam to residents across all 33 wards of Rangpur city. According to official figures, the city has a population of approximately 800,000, while unofficial estimates exceed one million.

Most residents endure significant mosquito nuisance. They complain that the failure to clean canals, drains, and sewers, along with irregular insecticide spraying across the 205-square kilometre city, has allowed the infestation to reach an alarming level.