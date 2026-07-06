Brazil supporter found dead hours after team’s World Cup defeat

Police have recovered the body of a young man found hanging inside his home after he went to bed at dawn having stayed up to watch a FIFA World Cup match involving Brazil and Norway.

The incident took place on Monday morning in Pashchim Gatria village of Koya Union under Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia.

The deceased, Ratan, 20, was the son of Hossain Mistri of the village. He worked as a mason's assistant. Family members said he was a supporter of Brazil.

In the early hours of Monday, Norway defeated Brazil 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup. According to police and family sources, Ratan went to sleep in his room at dawn after watching the match.