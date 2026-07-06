Brazil supporter found dead hours after team’s World Cup defeat
Police have recovered the body of a young man found hanging inside his home after he went to bed at dawn having stayed up to watch a FIFA World Cup match involving Brazil and Norway.
The incident took place on Monday morning in Pashchim Gatria village of Koya Union under Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia.
The deceased, Ratan, 20, was the son of Hossain Mistri of the village. He worked as a mason's assistant. Family members said he was a supporter of Brazil.
In the early hours of Monday, Norway defeated Brazil 2-1 in the FIFA World Cup. According to police and family sources, Ratan went to sleep in his room at dawn after watching the match.
When he did not wake up for a long time in the morning, family members looked through a window and found him hanging inside the room with a scarf tied around his neck.
They then broke open the door, rescued him and took him to hospital, where the physician on duty declared him dead. After being informed, police from Kumarkhali police station arrived at the scene and prepared an inquest report.
Ratan's father, Hossain Mistri, said, “My son was a supporter of the Brazil football team. He was upset after Brazil lost the match last night (early on Monday). He then went to sleep in his room. When he did not wake up in the morning, we called him repeatedly but got no response.”
“Looking through the window, we saw him hanging with a scarf around his neck. Apart from that, I cannot say what exactly caused him to take his own life,” he added.
According to relatives, Ratan got married about a year ago. His in-laws live next door, and since the birth of their daughter, his wife has been staying there. At the time of the incident, Ratan was alone in his room.
Jamal Uddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Kumarkhali police station, said, “A person may support any team. But that does not necessarily mean he took his own life because his favourite team lost.”
“The deceased’s family and local residents requested that the body be released without a post-mortem examination. As no one raised any objection regarding the death, the body was handed over to the family without an autopsy after completing the legal formalities,” said the OC.