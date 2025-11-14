2 Chinese nationals detained in Khagrachhari

Police have taken two Chinese nationals into custody from a residential building in Ramgarh upazila of Khagrachhari.

They were detained from a residential building in the municipal market area of the upazila on Thursday evening.

As of this evening, Friday, they remain in police custody.

The two men are Jiang Chengthong, 26, and Teng Tonggu, 31.

Police also seized various electronic devices including mobile phones and laptops at the time of their detention.