Saline to be imported if necessary: Health minister

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque on Friday said that all saline manufacturing companies in the country have been asked to increase production to meet the current surge in demand caused by the dengue outbreak, reports UNB.

If necessary, the ministry has been instructed to import saline from abroad, Maleque said, seeking to reassure the medical community.

The health minister was inaugurating the foundation stone for construction work of a 1.5 kilometre paved road in Dhakuli area of Manikganj Sadar upazila on Friday afternoon.