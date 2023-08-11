Saline to be imported if necessary: Health minister

Health and family welfare minister Zahid Maleque on Friday said that all saline manufacturing companies in the country have been asked to increase production to meet the current surge in demand caused by the dengue outbreak, reports UNB.
If necessary, the ministry has been instructed to import saline from abroad, Maleque said, seeking to reassure the medical community.
The health minister was inaugurating the foundation stone for construction work of a 1.5 kilometre paved road in Dhakuli area of Manikganj Sadar upazila on Friday afternoon.
Maleque also said that physicians and nurses are providing the best possible service in the hospitals.
"To prevent dengue, the concerned institutions have to be more dynamic in killing mosquitoes," he added.
Maleque said the ministry has instructed the city corporations and municipalities to apply more effective mosquito-killing insecticide.
"If there is a shortage of dengue testing kits in any government hospital, it will be supplied quickly as per demand," he added.