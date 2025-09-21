RU suspends ward quota, agitating students leave VC’s residence at 3:30am

Students of Rajshahi University protesting to abolish the ward quota left the Vice Chancellor’s residence early Saturday night at around 3:30am. They vacated the VC residence gate and Paris Road after staging demonstrations there.

Several thousand students had been protesting at the spot. Around midnight, a large number of female students also joined after coming out of their dormitories.

Facing the protests, the university authorities withdrew their earlier decision to reinstate the ward quota. This was announced in a post on the university’s official Facebook page at around 1:00am on Saturday night. It also stated that an emergency syndicate meeting would be held on Sunday (today) on the issue.