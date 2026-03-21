4 children die, 2 go missing after floating bridge over Brahmaputra River collapses

Four children have died after a floating bridge collapsed and sank into the Brahmaputra River in Dewanganj upazila of Jamalpur.

Two more children remain missing in the incident. The accident occurred around 5:00 pm on Saturday in front of Dewanganj Police Station.

The deceased children have been identified as Mayamoni, 10, daughter of Joynal Mia of Dakatia Para village in Dewanganj, Abid, 14 of Beltala area; Abdul Motaleb, 6, son of Sher Ali, and Khadija, 12, also from Jhalurchar area. The identities of the two missing children could not be confirmed.

Members of the Dewanganj Fire Service are conducting rescue operations to locate the missing children. Another child named Shanti, who was injured in the incident, is receiving treatment at Dewanganj উপজেলা Health Complex.

According to local sources, crowds had gathered on the floating bridge over the Brahmaputra River during the Eid holidays. The bridge collapsed under excessive pressure, causing many people to fall into the river.

While some managed to swim ashore, several children went missing. Upon receiving the news, the Fire Service launched a rescue operation. With assistance from locals, they recovered the bodies of four children.