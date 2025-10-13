Six die after reportedly consuming toxic liquor in Chuadanga

Six people have died and another is critically ill after reportedly consuming toxic liquor between Thursday and Sunday in the Dingedah area of Chuadanga Sadar Upazila.

The deceased have been identified as Kheder Ali, 40, a van driver from Nafarkanti village; Mohammad Selim, 40, a fish trader from Khejura village; Mohammad Laltu alias Ripu, 30, a van driver from Pirojkhali village; Mohammad Shahid, 45, a worker from Shankarchandra village; Mohammad Samir, 55, a mill worker from Dingedah village; and Sardar Mohammad Laltu, 52, also a worker from Dingedah village.

Another individual, Alim Uddin, a daily wage earner from the same area, is undergoing treatment at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital in critical condition.