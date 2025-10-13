Six die after reportedly consuming toxic liquor in Chuadanga
Six people have died and another is critically ill after reportedly consuming toxic liquor between Thursday and Sunday in the Dingedah area of Chuadanga Sadar Upazila.
The deceased have been identified as Kheder Ali, 40, a van driver from Nafarkanti village; Mohammad Selim, 40, a fish trader from Khejura village; Mohammad Laltu alias Ripu, 30, a van driver from Pirojkhali village; Mohammad Shahid, 45, a worker from Shankarchandra village; Mohammad Samir, 55, a mill worker from Dingedah village; and Sardar Mohammad Laltu, 52, also a worker from Dingedah village.
Another individual, Alim Uddin, a daily wage earner from the same area, is undergoing treatment at Chuadanga Sadar Hospital in critical condition.
Jamal Al Naser, Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime and Operations) in Chuadanga, said a group of individuals reportedly consumed alcohol together in the Dingedah Bazar area on Thursday night.
"One by one, six of them died. The matter came to light when the last victim passed away at the hospital on Sunday," he said.
He added that police are visiting the homes of the deceased and a formal investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, local residents have alleged that illegal liquor-often referred to as 'spirits'-has been sold openly in Dingedah market for a long time due to lax monitoring by authorities.
Some locals, requesting anonymity, blamed this negligence for the tragedy and demanded urgent administrative action to stop illegal alcohol sales in the area.
Authorities are yet to confirm the source or composition of the liquor consumed, pending toxicology reports and further investigation.