Major shake-up in administration in the offing
With the next national election approaching, the interim government has started preparing to reshuffle the field administration, particularly at the deputy commissioner (DC) level which is regarded as the most crucial position in local administration.
Some changes are expected in the coming days, and a major reshuffle will likely occur once the election schedule is announced. The government is now preparing a "fit list" to select suitable officials for these roles.
According to public administration ministry sources, a policy decision has been made to withdraw 21 DCs who have recently been promoted to the rank of joint secretary. They will be transferred once the fit list is complete, likely within this month.
Ministry officials said, given the importance of the upcoming national election, the government is trying to appoint "qualified" officers to these key field-level positions. The authorities are considering appointing officials from the 28th BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) batch as DCs. Interviews with many from this batch were conducted on 21 June to prepare the fit list.
Currently, most DCs belong to the 24th, 25th, and 27th BCS batches. Among them, the 24th and 25th batches joined during the BNP-led government (2001–06), while the 27th batch joined under the caretaker government in 2007–08.
Officially, transfers, postings, and promotions are routine administrative matters. However, concerned officials said the timing and context of these changes clearly signal preparation for the national election, which is widely expected to be held in February next year.
The previous government also reshuffled many DCs just months before the election. Assuming power after the mass uprising, the interim government replaced nearly all DCs across districts. The process triggered infighting and chaos within the secretariat, and prompted the authorities to cancel appointments of nine DCs.
Districts likely to see changes
In 21 districts, the current DCs are officials who were promoted to the joint secretary rank from deputy secretary this March. Since the DC post is equivalent to deputy secretary rank, these promoted officers are expected to be replaced.
These districts are Habiganj, Mymensingh, Cox’s Bazar, Jhenaidah, Panchagarh, Magura, Satkhira, Jhalakathi, Noakhali, Chandpur, Pirojpur, Chuadanga, Manikganj, Gopalganj, Chapainawabganj, Bogura, Dhaka, Madaripur, Gaibandha, Kishoreganj, and Joypurhat. All the DCs in these districts are from the 24th BCS cadre. There are 26 officials from this batch currently serving as DCs; five of them were not promoted.
Multiple sources at the public administration ministry confirmed the policy decision to withdraw officials from the 24th batch and appoint new DCs in their place. Some other districts may also undergo changes.
Meanwhile, the DC of Shariatpur has already been made an officer on special duty (OSD) due to the circulation of an objectionable video. As the post remains vacant, a new appointment will be made there as well.
When contacted, senior secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration Md Mokhlesur Rahman told Prothom Alo last Wednesday that the process of changing DCs is underway. As needed, new DCs will be appointed in different districts. Some four to five DCs might be transferred in the coming days. Among them, a DC will be appointed to Shariatpur immediately.
Besides, once the fit list is completed, replacements will be made for those recently promoted as joint secretary, he added.
The senior secretary also noted that they are selecting candidates very carefully to avoid controversy. Preference is being given to officials with no past allegations of corruption, and those with high professional record and qualifications.
“It is a difficult task to select qualified officials, so it is taking time. But it will be completed within July,” he noted.
Will DCs serve as returning officers?
The DCs typically serve as returning officers during national elections. However, it remains unclear whether they will retain this role in the upcoming election. The Election Commission (EC) has not yet made a final decision.
Recently, the EC amended the rules for forming committees to set up polling stations, removing provisions that allowed DCs and Upazila Nirbahi Officers (UNOs) to lead these committees. The new rules state that only EC officials will take care of the establishment of polling centres.
Earlier, it was solely a responsibility of the EC officials. During the previous election, local administration and police officers were included in the process, though there was a huge criticism in this regard. Now, the commission has reclaimed this responsibility.
Currently, many officials of the administration cadre are reluctant to take on election duties. They believe that a change in government would lead to mass reassignments, forced retirement, or placement as OSDs, which negatively affects career prospects and promotions. Therefore, some officers prefer to avoid election-related roles, though they have no choice but to follow the government order.
Previously, opposition parties would accuse the ruling party of appointing loyal officials as DCs to influence election outcomes. But the current political context is different. Most political parties active in the field now supported the mass uprising. The activities of the ousted Awami League remain banned pending investigation into the July uprising-related killings. The EC has also suspended the party’s registration, casting doubt on whether it will be allowed to contest the upcoming election.
According to analysts, as the election nears, the role of DCs will become increasingly crucial. Apart from electoral responsibilities, DCs serve as the central authority for almost all government functions at the district level, including law and order.
Therefore, it is essential to appoint neutral and competent officials to the posts not just for elections, but for effective administration at all times.