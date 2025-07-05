Major shake-up in administration in the offing

With the next national election approaching, the interim government has started preparing to reshuffle the field administration, particularly at the deputy commissioner (DC) level which is regarded as the most crucial position in local administration.

Some changes are expected in the coming days, and a major reshuffle will likely occur once the election schedule is announced. The government is now preparing a "fit list" to select suitable officials for these roles.

According to public administration ministry sources, a policy decision has been made to withdraw 21 DCs who have recently been promoted to the rank of joint secretary. They will be transferred once the fit list is complete, likely within this month.