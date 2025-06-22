Begum Rokeya University teacher Mahmudul Hasan gets bail
A court in Rangpur has granted bail to Mahmudul Haque, a teacher of Begum Rokeya University, who was arrested in a murder case.
The acting Metropolitan Sessions Judge of Rangpur, Marzia Islam, issued the order today, Sunday, at around 5:00 pm.
Later, at 6:04 pm, Mahmudul Haque was released from jail. His lawyer Roknuzzaman confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo.
Roknuzzaman said that earlier in the day, a bail petition was filed with the Rangpur Metropolitan Court-1 (Hajirhat Magistrate Court). The hearing for the petition was scheduled for next Tuesday. However, considering Mahmudul Haque's health condition, a fresh bail plea was submitted to the Metropolitan Sessions Judge’s Court around 4:30 pm on humanitarian grounds after his previous bail plea had been rejected last Thursday. The judge granted him bail until the police submit their charge sheet in the case. He was released from jail around 6:00 pm.
At the time of his release, his wife Masuba Hasan, son Maimun Mihran, lawyers Shamim Al Mamun and Roknuzzaman, along with Shahriar—former coordinator of the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement and a student of Rokeya University—were present. Mahmudul Haque was later taken away in an ambulance.
Lawyer Shamim Al Mamun said that Mahmudul Haque is ill, and his health condition was highlighted during the bail plea. The prison authorities also informed the court about his illness. Taking this into account, the court granted him bail. After being released, Mahmudul Haque was admitted to a hospital for advanced medical treatment.
Shahriar Sohag, a student of the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Rokeya University, said, "We are overjoyed to have our teacher back after three days. However, we demand a proper investigation into the manner in which he was sued and arrested."
On Thursday afternoon, Hajirhat police arrested Mahmudul Haque from his residence in the Dhap Engineerpara area of Rangpur city. Following a court order, he was sent to jail. Mahmudul Haque is an assistant professor in the Department of Mass Communication and Journalism at Rokeya University.
Amena Begum—a resident of Radhakrishnapur Maulvibari area of the city—filed a murder case with Hajirhat police station on 3 June against 54 people over her husband’s killing during the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement. Mahmudul Haque was listed as the 54th accused in that case.