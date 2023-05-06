Police making ‘arbitrary arrests’ ahead of elections, Sylhet BNP in panic

Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leaders have alleged that police are arresting BNP leaders and activists in Sylhet ahead of the city corporation elections.

BNP claimed that so far the police have arrested at least 17 of its activists and have also searched the homes of some leaders and activists only to harass them.

The party has already announced that it won’t take part in the city corporation election.

Ariful Haque Chowdhury, who was elected mayor in the last two city corporation elections in Sylhet as the BNP candidate, has called for a rally on 20 May where he would announce whether or not he will contest in the upcoming election as an independent candidate.

Ariful announced the rally on Monday, and since then the police have started capturing BNP leaders and activists known to be close to Ariful.