St Martin-bound vessel catches fire, crew member dies

A fire broke out on a Saint Martin-bound vessel Atlantic Cruise on the Bakkhali River in Cox’s Bazar town, killing a crew member. However, 194 tourists waiting at the jetty for the journey escaped the flame.

The incident occurred at around 6:45 am today, Saturday, at the BIWTA jetty in Nuniachhara of Cox’s Bazar Sadar.

At the time of filing this report, the fire had been brought partially under control. Two units of the Fire Service, along with the Coast Guard and volunteer teams of the administration, were working to fully control the fire.

Ship owners’ organisation Sea Cruise Operator Owners Association of Bangladesh general secretary Hosain Islam Bahadur confirmed the incident to Prothom Alo.