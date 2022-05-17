49 ‘Jamaat, Shibir’ activists detained in Chattogram

“The detainees are being questioned on their links with the banned outfits, at the Kotwali police station,” Muzahidul Islam, assistant commissioner of Kotwali zone, told the news agency.
A leader of the metropolitan unit of BNP, on condition of anonymity, said, “Some current and former leaders of Tery Bazar Traders’ Association are among the detainees.”
Rezaul Karim, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, said that some people were detained during a drive but refused to give further details.
Meanwhile, Jamaat leaders of the port city remained unavailable for a comment on the detention of the suspected activists.