49 ‘Jamaat, Shibir’ activists detained in Chattogram

Prothom Alo English Desk
Arrest
Arrest

Police on Tuesday detained as many as 49 suspected members of Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and its student wing, Islami Chhatra Shibir, in Chattogram, reports UNB.

Law enforcement officers said the suspects were detained from a hotel in Terry Bazar of Chattogram metropolitan area at around 1:00am.

“The detainees are being questioned on their links with the banned outfits, at the Kotwali police station,” Muzahidul Islam, assistant commissioner of Kotwali zone, told the news agency.

A leader of the metropolitan unit of BNP, on condition of anonymity, said, “Some current and former leaders of Tery Bazar Traders’ Association are among the detainees.”

Rezaul Karim, officer-in-charge of Kotwali police station, said that some people were detained during a drive but refused to give further details.

Meanwhile, Jamaat leaders of the port city remained unavailable for a comment on the detention of the suspected activists.

