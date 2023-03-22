RU students with eye injury returning Rajshahi, advised to go aboard for treatment

Having failed to receive treatment there, the three, suffering from 'Vitriol Retinal Injury', are returning to Rajshahi today, Wednesday.
They are: Alimul Islam, a third year student of marketing department, Md Al Amin and Misbah Ul Islam, final year students of law and Persian departments respectively.
Abdus Selim from Satkhira, father of Al Amin, has been accompanying his son since 15 March. Prothom Alo contacted him today to learn the condition of his son. He said no decision was made for the treatment of his son for the last few days. The university authorities asked them to return to Rajshahi.
Like Al Amin, Misbah also is leaving Dhaka for Rajshahi. He told Prothom Alo that the physicians asked them to go a foreign country as soon as possible for the treatment. They contacted the student advisor today who asked them to leave Dhaka for Rajshahi.
Of the three, Alimul is not leaving Dhaka as his father has already taken step to make a passport for him. He will be taken to India for treatment. That is the reason why Alimul will stay in Dhaka for the time being, Misbah said.
Earlier on 11 March, at least 200 students were wounded in the clashes with the locals living nearby campus.
Majority of the injured, however, have come round and left the hospital. Six students who received eye injuries in police firing were admitted to the Ophthalmology department of RMCH on that night and underwent surgery there.
Of them, three were referred to National Institute of Ophthalmology and Hospital in Dhaka as their eye conditions were critical.