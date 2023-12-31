Bangladeshi researcher shot dead in the US

Abir’s wife Sanjida Alam Majumder along their only daughter Arshia, 2, lives in New York with her parents, Zakir Hossain said.

Abir Hossain’s mother Anjuara Begum fell sick hearing the news of his son’s death.

Anjuara Begum was seen wailing for loss of her son at their home in Kalaora when this correspondent visited their home Sunday.

“Bring my Abir to me. I want to see his face at least once before I die,” said a crying Anjuara Begum.