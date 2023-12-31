Bangladeshi researcher shot dead in the US

Miscreants gunned down a Bangladeshi researcher in Beaumont, Texas in the United States on Friday, family said.
Slain Sheikh Abir Hossain, 34, was from Jhapaghat village of Kalaroa upazila, Satkhira. He was a research assistant at Lamar University, Texas and also worked part-time at a shop.
Sheikh Zakir Hossain, brother of the slain Abir Hossain, told Prothom Alo his brother completed post-graduation on social warfare from Dhaka University in 2014 and then joined BRAC University as a researcher. He was also a part-time teacher at Atish Dipankar University of Science and Technology. He went to the US on 30 December in 2022 to pursue higher studies.
Quoting Abir’s wife Sanjida Alam Majumder, Zakir Hossain further said his brother was research assistant at the Lamar University and also worked at Kris Food Mart in Texas. Two miscreants shot at him on Friday when Abir prevented them as they were running away with cigarettes. He sustained bullets on his head and chest and died on the spot.
Abir’s wife Sanjida Alam Majumder along their only daughter Arshia, 2, lives in New York with her parents, Zakir Hossain said.
Abir Hossain’s mother Anjuara Begum fell sick hearing the news of his son’s death.
Anjuara Begum was seen wailing for loss of her son at their home in Kalaora when this correspondent visited their home Sunday.
“Bring my Abir to me. I want to see his face at least once before I die,” said a crying Anjuara Begum.