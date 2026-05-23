Jet fuel worth Tk 8.1m goes missing despite official records

Four tank lorries loaded with jet fuel (Jet A-1) departed from Padma Oil PLC’s Godnail depot in Narayanganj toward Dhaka. The destination was the Kurmitola Aviation Depot (KAD) at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.

The entry and exit times of the tank lorries are recorded in the register book. Signatures of relevant officials are also present in the jet fuel receipt documents. However, in reality, the lorries did not enter the depot—meaning 72,000 litters of fuel were allegedly stolen by involved corrupt individuals.

The incident took place on 11 March. This information has emerged from an internal investigation report of Padma Oil PLC. Five officials and employees have been temporarily suspended for their alleged involvement.

The April investigation found that through record forgery, alterations, erasures, and fake “transport loss” claims, the fuel was stolen and sold outside. The market value of the stolen fuel is Tk 8.1 million.