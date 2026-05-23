Jet fuel worth Tk 8.1m goes missing despite official records
Four tank lorries loaded with jet fuel (Jet A-1) departed from Padma Oil PLC’s Godnail depot in Narayanganj toward Dhaka. The destination was the Kurmitola Aviation Depot (KAD) at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport.
The entry and exit times of the tank lorries are recorded in the register book. Signatures of relevant officials are also present in the jet fuel receipt documents. However, in reality, the lorries did not enter the depot—meaning 72,000 litters of fuel were allegedly stolen by involved corrupt individuals.
The incident took place on 11 March. This information has emerged from an internal investigation report of Padma Oil PLC. Five officials and employees have been temporarily suspended for their alleged involvement.
The April investigation found that through record forgery, alterations, erasures, and fake “transport loss” claims, the fuel was stolen and sold outside. The market value of the stolen fuel is Tk 8.1 million.
Theft within a ‘secure’ system
Padma Oil PLC says legal action will also be taken against those involved. The investigation report was recently obtained by Prothom Alo. The correspondent also spoke to officials and employees of various levels of the company.
They said jet A-1 fuel is first transported from Padma Oil’s main facility in Chattogram to the Godnail depot in tankers. From there, it is supplied daily by road to the Kurmitola Aviation Depot via 127 contracted tank lorries.
Among these 127 tank lorries, 62 have a capacity of 18,000 litres, and 65 have a capacity of 9,000 litres. The 9,000-liter vehicles make two trips per day, while the 18,000-liter vehicles operate two trips every other day. Under this system, around 1,700 to 1,800 tonnes of Jet A-1 are transported daily.
The entire process is carried out in several stages. From Godnail depot, jet fuel is loaded into tank lorries and sent to Kurmitola Aviation Depot. Each vehicle’s information is recorded in the register book at the main gate. Authorised officials measure the fuel level in each chamber using dip measurements to verify quantity. The Aviation Fuel Stock Transfer Advice Note and Release Certificate (ASTR) are signed to confirm receipt. Finally, the fuel is transferred to storage tanks in the depot.
The entire process is considered secure because records, CCTV footage, dip readings, temperature, and density data are all maintained separately. However, the investigation found that a “theft network” was operating within this system.
Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC) is the parent organisation of Padma Oil PLC. When asked, BPC Chairman Rezanur Rahman told Prothom Alo that five people have been suspended following the incident. Additionally, eight personnel working at the aviation depot have been removed. A committee is also being formed by BPC to investigate the matter further, and legal action will be taken after the report.
Four tank lorries ‘disappeared’
According to the investigation report, between 7:45 am and 12:25 pm on 11 March, four tank lorries left Godnail depot loaded with Jet A-1. The vehicles belonged to four different companies. The Kurmitola Aviation Depot register recorded that the tank lorries entered the depot between 7:24 pm and 7:27 pm.
However, CCTV footage reviewed by the investigation committee revealed otherwise. The footage showed that none of the tank lorries actually entered the Kurmitola Aviation Depot.
Investigators questioned security personnel. The report states that security guard Manik Kumar Roy and security supervisor Md. Shawkat Hossain admitted that, on instructions from depot manager Saidul Haque, entries were recorded in the register even though the vehicles did not enter.
Alterations, erasures, and ‘transport loss’
The report states that official documents showed jet A-1 was received in tank 7 of the Kurmitola Aviation Depot from four tank lorries. Records showed that after receipt, the tank contained 437,273 litres at normal temperature.
However, the next day’s tank release certificate on 12 March showed the same tank contained 363,546 litres, a discrepancy of 73,727 litres.
The investigation committee said that to cover up the mismatch, records were altered and erased, and a large portion of fuel was falsely shown as “transport loss.”
Those named in the investigation
The report identifies Kurmitola Aviation Depot manager Md Saidul Haque as the main planner and controller of the incident. It says he exploited gaps in regular updates of the tank stock ledger, along with others, to misappropriate 72,132 litres of Jet A-1. This caused financial loss to the company and damaged its reputation.
Padma Oil PLC Managing Director Md. Mofizur Rahman told Prothom Alo that the investigation confirmed the fuel disappearance. Legal action will be taken against those involved. Another investigation committee will also be formed to trace where the missing fuel went and identify any additional persons involved.