BNP leader dies after being detained in army operation in Chuadanga
A Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader has died after being detained during an army operation in Jibannagar of Chuadanga.
The deceased has been identified as Shamsuzzaman Dablu, 52, general secretary of Jibannagar pourashava unit BNP.
According to witnesses, BNP leaders and activists, and police sources, an army team conducted an operation in the Jibannagar pourashava area around 10:30 pm on Monday. During the operation, BNP leader Shamsuzzaman was detained from his business establishment, Hafiza Pharmacy, located in front of the Jibannagar Upazila Health Complex.
Later, he was taken to the Jibannagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty physician at the emergency department declared him dead.
This morning, Tuesday, police from Jibannagar police station conducted the inquest on Shamsuzzaman’s body in the presence of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and executive magistrate, Md Al Amin.
As news of the BNP leader’s detention and death spread, BNP and allied organisation leaders and activists took to the streets late last night.
Claiming that Shamsuzzaman’s death was a killing, they staged protests by lighting fires on the road in front of the hospital, chanting slogans and demanding punishment for those involved.
District BNP president and BNP candidate for Chuadanga-2 constituency, Mahmud Hasan Khan, expressed strong anger over the incident.
“Under the pretext of operations, the army is selectively torturing BNP leaders and activists. When they fail to recover any weapons despite torture in the name of arms recovery, they fabricate cases using sticks or other objects. The level of torture was so severe that Shamsuzzaman Dablu could not endure it and died,” he alleged.
Mahmud Hasan Khan further said he has informed the election commission (EC) of the matter and was asked to submit a written complaint.
He added that they would submit a memorandum to the returning officer today, demanding justice for those responsible for the incident.
As of 10:00 am today, the BNP leader’s body remained at the Jibannagar Upazila Health Complex. Army personnel were stationed at the hospital gate, allowing only patients and their relatives to enter.
When the local administration attempted to transfer the body to the morgue of Chuadanga sadar hospital for post-mortem, protesting party activists obstructed the move.
The protesters demanded that the deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police be present and ensure appropriate punishment for those involved in torturing the BNP leader to death. Otherwise, they warned, the body would not be released.
They alleged that Shamsuzzaman was beaten after being detained, leading to his death.
Police super Mohammad Monirul Islam said that following Shamsuzzaman’s death, Lieutenant Colonel Imran of the army briefed him in detail.
According to the SP, the army officer said that Shamsuzzaman fell physically ill during questioning in the course of the operation and died after being taken to hospital.
Speaking about the incident, Chuadanga DC and returning officer Mohammad Kamal Hossain said, “The army has informed us that BNP leader Shamsuzzaman Dablu died of a heart attack. However, the general public is claiming that it was a killing. An inquest has been conducted and a post-mortem will take place.”
“We will investigate the matter. If it is proven to be a killing, we will inform the highest levels of the government so that legal action can be taken,” he added.