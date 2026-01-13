BNP leader dies after being detained in army operation in Chuadanga

Later, he was taken to the Jibannagar Upazila Health Complex, where the on-duty physician at the emergency department declared him dead.

This morning, Tuesday, police from Jibannagar police station conducted the inquest on Shamsuzzaman’s body in the presence of the Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and executive magistrate, Md Al Amin.

As news of the BNP leader’s detention and death spread, BNP and allied organisation leaders and activists took to the streets late last night.

Claiming that Shamsuzzaman’s death was a killing, they staged protests by lighting fires on the road in front of the hospital, chanting slogans and demanding punishment for those involved.

District BNP president and BNP candidate for Chuadanga-2 constituency, Mahmud Hasan Khan, expressed strong anger over the incident.

“Under the pretext of operations, the army is selectively torturing BNP leaders and activists. When they fail to recover any weapons despite torture in the name of arms recovery, they fabricate cases using sticks or other objects. The level of torture was so severe that Shamsuzzaman Dablu could not endure it and died,” he alleged.