Village court sits every Tuesday, resolving minor disputes before they escalate

Like Jamir Uddin, many local residents have been finding solutions to minor disputes through village courts.

Village courts convene every Tuesday in all 10 unions of Sherpur upazila, hearing cases involving land disputes, unpaid debts, family conflicts and minor assault allegations.

A visit to the Kusumbi Union Parishad office at around 2:30 pm on Tuesday (1 September) showed eight people, including both men and women, seeking justice from different villages.

Witnesses from both sides also attended. Some waited for hearings, while others hoped for a verdict or settlement. Local residents gathered to observe the proceedings.

Aduri Khatun, 40, from Kusumbi Union, was waiting outside the village court. She said that she had purchased two and a quarter decimals of land around seven years ago, but another co-owner later sold the same land to someone else.

She brought the matter to the village court and was pleased when the decision went in her favour after both parties presented their arguments.