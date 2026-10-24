Blockade underway in Rangamati, Khagrachhari: Latest updates

A half-day blockade of road and waterways has been underway in the hill districts of Khagrachhari and Rangamati since early Saturday. The programme was called by an organisation named the Chhatra-Janatar Sangram Parishad (Students-People's Struggle Council). The blockade is scheduled to continue until noon today.

The organisation said the programme was being observed in protest against attacks, beatings and vandalism of homes and shops during the road blockade in Sajek, and in solidarity with the demands of Sajek residents.

Road transport along the Rangamati-Khagrachhari highway has been suspended due to the blockade. No long-distance buses have left Khagrachhari. However, traffic on the Rangamati-Chattogram highway remains normal. Protesters have staged demonstrations by burning tyres at various locations in the two districts. In some places, they have placed tree trunks and felled trees to block roads.