Finding no buyers, Feni traders dump over 100 animal hides into the river

The two seasonal traders involved were Didarul Alam and Khurshid Alam of Mamarizpur village.

According to local sources, Didarul and Khurshid purchased more than 100 cattle and goat hides with cash from various areas on Eid day. They later took the hides to local markets in the hope of selling them, but by Friday afternoon they had been unable to find any hide traders.

By then, more than 24 hours had passed and the hides had begun to decompose. Frustrated and disappointed, they loaded the hides onto a van and dumped them into the Katakhali River, where the hides were carried away by the current.

Khurshid Alam said they had bought the hides by going door to door and paying cash, hoping to make a modest profit. Although they waited throughout Thursday night for buyers to arrive, no traders came forward.