Rabbani's mother appeals people for justice

The 65-year-old Aleya Begum was sobbing at her house, grieving for her son Golam Rabbani -- a journalist killed in an attack on Wednesday night. Neighbours tried to pacify her, but in vain. She burst into tears repeatedly and appealed to the people for justice for the murder of her son, who she termed a ‘fearless journalist’.
This was seen on a visit to Kacharipara village of Bakshiganj in Jamalpur on Friday at 9:00 am.
Aleya Begum cried, "My son was a fearless journalist in Bakshiganj. There are no other fearless journalists here like my son."
She claimed the chairman of Sadhurpara union parishad (UP) of Bakshiganj, Mahmudul Alam alias Babu, killed his son for writing against him in the newspaper. "I want Babu to be hanged. I want capital punishment for the murder of my son. You (people) all will ensure justice of the murder. [I] want justice from the people," she cried.
A group of miscreants swooped down on journalist Golam Rabbani on Monday night while he was headed home by motorbike, at Pathati intersection of Bakshiganj in Jamalpur. Later, he was taken out of the CCTV camera surveillance and beaten mercilessly. At one stage, the miscreants left him unconscious.
Locals took him to Bakshiganj Upazila Health Complex for treatment. He was later taken to Jamalpur General Hospital as his condition deteriorated. Then the physicians referred him to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital -- where he breathed his last on Thursday afternoon.
After post-mortem, his body was taken to Bakshiganj around 10:30 pm on Thursday. He was laid to rest following a namaz-e-janaza at 10:00 am on Friday at NN Nur Mohammad High School ground.
It is being alleged that he was killed at the orders of Mahmudul Alam, chairman of Sadhurpara union parishad (UP) of the upazila, because of certain reports.
Rabbani's wife Monira Begum told journalists that Mahmudul, also the general secretary of Sadhurpara union Awami League (AL), had earlier tried to harass him in different ways. The followers of the chairman killed him. She demanded exemplary punishment of the killers.
Bakshiganj police station officer-in-charge Mohammad Sohel Rana told Prothom Alo that six were detained scrutinising the CCTV footage. Police are conducting a drive to detain the others. The attackers have gone into hiding after the incident. However, they will be caught by any means. No case has been filed yet with any police station over the murder.