Rabbani's mother appeals people for justice

The 65-year-old Aleya Begum was sobbing at her house, grieving for her son Golam Rabbani -- a journalist killed in an attack on Wednesday night. Neighbours tried to pacify her, but in vain. She burst into tears repeatedly and appealed to the people for justice for the murder of her son, who she termed a ‘fearless journalist’.

This was seen on a visit to Kacharipara village of Bakshiganj in Jamalpur on Friday at 9:00 am.

Aleya Begum cried, "My son was a fearless journalist in Bakshiganj. There are no other fearless journalists here like my son."