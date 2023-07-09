Child’s floating body recovered from Jatrabari pond

The police have recovered the floating body of a 10-year-old boy from the pond of Dhalpur staff quarters in the capital's Jatrabari, reports UNB.
The identity of the deceased could not be ascertained immediately.
Ayub Ali, a sub inspector (SI) of Jatrabari Police Station, said they recovered the body wearing half pants and a t-shirt around 4:30 pm on Saturday. It was later sent to the Dhaka Medical College morgue for an autopsy.
He is suspected to have drowned while taking bath. If there is any other reason, it will be known after the post-mortem report and investigation, he said.