Chhatra League holds flash procession in front of Chattogram police commissioner’s office
A group of leaders and activists of the banned Bangladesh Chhatra League and the Awami League, whose activities have been prohibited, have brought out a flash procession in Chattogram.
The procession took place around 10:30am today, Wednesday, on CDA Avenue Road under Khulshi Police Station. The Chattogram Metropolitan Police Commissioner’s office is located beside the road, along with the Dampara Police Lines.
A witness told Prothom Alo that 20 to 25 people gathered at the entry point of MM Ali Road in the city and brought out the protest procession.
They carried a banner that read: “Sheikh Hasina will return, victory will come.” Below the banner, the names of Awami League, Jubo League, and Chhatra League were written.
The procession passed the Police Commissioner’s office and, upon reaching Dampara Bus Stand, they escaped after seeing a police vehicle.
Videos circulating on social media platform Facebook also showed, around 20 to 25 people are seen marching with the banner and chanting slogans.
When asked, Khulshi Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Shahin told Prothom Alo that an operation was underway to arrest those involved.
Later in the afternoon, when journalists asked Home Affairs Adviser Lt Gen (retd) Jahangir Alam Chowdhury about the flash procession of Chhatra League in front of the Chattogram Police Commissioner’s office on Wednesday, he said: “Today there was a procession in Dhaka as well."
“We are trying to bring them under the law. Efforts are being made to ensure they do not easily get bail. During the election period, the number of processions will increase, and everyone will take to the field. However, these small processions (by Chhatra League) will no longer happen,” he added.