700 sued over lynching of two people in Rangpur

A case was filed accusing 700 unnamed people in connection with the lynching of two people on theft charge in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur district on Saturday night.

Bharati Rani, wife of victim Ruplal, filed the case with Taraganj Police Station on Sunday, said officer-in-charge MA Faruk.

Protesting the deaths, locals blocked Rangpur-Dinajpur highway on Sunday evening.

They left the highway upon local administration's assurance over ensuring justice.