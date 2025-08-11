700 sued over lynching of two people in Rangpur
A case was filed accusing 700 unnamed people in connection with the lynching of two people on theft charge in Taraganj upazila of Rangpur district on Saturday night.
Bharati Rani, wife of victim Ruplal, filed the case with Taraganj Police Station on Sunday, said officer-in-charge MA Faruk.
Protesting the deaths, locals blocked Rangpur-Dinajpur highway on Sunday evening.
They left the highway upon local administration's assurance over ensuring justice.
On Saturday night, Ruplal Das, 40, of Ghanirampur and his son-in-law Pradeep Das (husband of his niece), 35, were killed in a lynch-mob attack on charges of stealing a van in Burihat Bottala under Taraganj upazila.
Quoting family members, police said Ruplal along with Pradeep, husband of Ruplal's niece, went to Ghanirampur village to see a prospective groom for his daughter on Saturday night by a van.
When they reached Bottala on Taraganj-Kazirhat road, locals confronted them as suspected van lifters.
In a bizarre coincidence two local van pullers named Alamgir Hossain of Pasharipara village and Mehedi Hasan of Burirhat fell sick and got unconscious, deepening suspicion among local people as they believed the van was stolen after the owner was made unconscious through toxic elements.
Later, local people beat them up mercilessly, leaving both injured.
They were first taken to Taraganj Upazila Health Complex where the doctors declared Ruplal dead around 12:00am.
Pradeep was taken to Rangpur Medical College and Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries early Sunday.