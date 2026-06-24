Jubo League leader dies in Chattogram jail a day after arrest
Jubo League leader Nurul Alam, who was arrested by police on Tuesday (23 June), died at the Chattogram Central Jail on Wednesday (24 June).
He was the joint convener of the Satkania upazila unit of the Jubo League (whose activities currently banned).
Jail authorities said that Nurul Alam fell ill at Chattogram Central Jail on Wednesday morning. He was taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared him dead.
Nurul Alam had been arrested on Tuesday (23 June) in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act at Satkania Police Station back in 2024. He was sent to jail later on Tuesday afternoon.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, his brother Nur Mohammad said the family has a land dispute with several local BNP and Jamaat leaders in the area.
A hearing on the disputed land was scheduled at the Satkania Land Office on Tuesday, where his brother had gone to attend.
He alleged that Detective Branch (DB) of police detained Nurul Alam there and later handed him over to Satkania Police Station.
“My brother had no case against him. He was framed because of the land dispute,” Nur Mohammad said.
Md Iqbal Hossain, senior superintendent of Chattogram Central Jail, told Prothom Alo on Wednesday morning that Nurul Alam had been kept in the admission ward after being brought to jail on Tuesday afternoon.
On Wednesday morning, he suddenly felt chest pain and experienced difficulty in breathing. He was immediately taken to the jail hospital and later referred to Chattogram Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment, where physicians pronounced him dead.
Responding to a question, Iqbal Hossain said Nurul Alam appeared healthy when he was brought to jail on Tuesday afternoon and had no visible signs of injury on his body. He also did not report any health problems during the night.
The body will be handed over to the family after an autopsy, he added.
When contacted, Satkania Police Station Officer-in-Charge (OC) Mohammad Jahangir Alam told Prothom Alo on Wednesday morning that a DB team arrested Nurul Alam and brought him to the station, after which he was sent to court.
The OC mentioned that Alam was healthy while at the station and denied any allegations of assault. The court subsequently sent him to jail on Tuesday afternoon.