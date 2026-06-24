Jubo League leader dies in Chattogram jail a day after arrest

Jubo League leader Nurul Alam, who was arrested by police on Tuesday (23 June), died at the Chattogram Central Jail on Wednesday (24 June).

He was the joint convener of the Satkania upazila unit of the Jubo League (whose activities currently banned).

Jail authorities said that Nurul Alam fell ill at Chattogram Central Jail on Wednesday morning. He was taken to Chittagong Medical College Hospital, where physicians declared him dead.

Nurul Alam had been arrested on Tuesday (23 June) in a case filed under the Explosive Substances Act at Satkania Police Station back in 2024. He was sent to jail later on Tuesday afternoon.