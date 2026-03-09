Long queues of trucks outside Narayanganj depots, only limited fuel available

Hundreds of trucks have been seen queued up outside fuel depots in Narayanganj amid market instability caused by the ongoing Middle East crisis.

Drivers and their assistants expressed frustration after long waits, as government-imposed limits prevent them from obtaining fuel according to their demand.

Police have been deployed to secure the depots, while members of the army and RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) are also on patrol.

Padma Oil Company and Meghna Petroleum Limited depots, under Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), are located in Godnail, Siddhirganj, Narayanganj Sadar upazila.

Fuel is supplied from here to Bangladesh Biman, the armed forces and other locations across the country. In addition, Jamuna Oil Company Limited has a depot in Fatulla.

On Monday, Hundreds of trucks were seen lined up outside the main gates of Padma and Meghna Oil Company depots in Godnail, Siddhirganj, waiting to collect fuel from the depots.