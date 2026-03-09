Long queues of trucks outside Narayanganj depots, only limited fuel available
Hundreds of trucks have been seen queued up outside fuel depots in Narayanganj amid market instability caused by the ongoing Middle East crisis.
Drivers and their assistants expressed frustration after long waits, as government-imposed limits prevent them from obtaining fuel according to their demand.
Police have been deployed to secure the depots, while members of the army and RAB (Rapid Action Battalion) are also on patrol.
Padma Oil Company and Meghna Petroleum Limited depots, under Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), are located in Godnail, Siddhirganj, Narayanganj Sadar upazila.
Fuel is supplied from here to Bangladesh Biman, the armed forces and other locations across the country. In addition, Jamuna Oil Company Limited has a depot in Fatulla.
On Monday, Hundreds of trucks were seen lined up outside the main gates of Padma and Meghna Oil Company depots in Godnail, Siddhirganj, waiting to collect fuel from the depots.
Truck drivers claimed that half the day is spent just to collect fuel, yet they are unable to receive their full requirement. The crisis has created extra pressure both at the depots and at city fuel stations due to the influx of vehicles.
Meghna Petroleum Corporation, based in Godnail, Siddhirganj, supplied 5,000 litres of octane and 5,000 litres of diesel to the Chashara Prantik filling station in the town on Sunday evening. Of this fuel, the octane ran out by Monday noon. When they went to the Meghna depot on Monday noon to collect more fuel, they were given only 9,000 litres of diesel, with no octane, according to pump employee Manik.
Bidyut Banerjee, cashier at the Signboard Pump in Siddhirganj, said he had waited in queue since the morning to collect fuel from Meghna depot by noon.
He told Prothom Alo, “Our requirement was two trucks of fuel, but we received 9,000 litres of diesel and 550 litres of octane.”
He added that this half-quantity of fuel will run out quickly.
Muhammad Abdul Barik, officer-in-charge of Siddhirganj police station, confirmed police deployment to secure the depots.
He said that five officers are deployed under the leadership of one sub-inspector at each depot, totalling 10 police personnel. In addition, army personnel are patrolling the area, and there are no security issues.
A senior depot official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told Prothom Alo that there is no problem with fuel reserves. Fuel is being supplied according to government allocations. Small vessels are also bringing fuel from Chattogram.
He said people are crowding pumps out of panic and unrest. Police, army and RAB are present to maintain security.