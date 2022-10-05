Landslide: Road communication in Sajek restored 

Earlier, in the day, around 4000 tourists were stranded after suspension of vehicular movement on Sajek-Khagrachhari road Wednesday morning due to landslide caused by heavy showers in Sajek of Baghaichhari upazila in the district.
The UNO said a huge portion of a hill collapsed at Nandaram in the morning, snapping the road communication.
Deputy commissioner of Rangamati, Mizanur Rahman, said local people, local administration and army worked jointly to restore the road communication.
Some 5000 tourists are now in Sajek to see the stunning scenario of the area. Different tourist spots in the country are seeing a huge flow of tourists due to holidays for Durga Puja, Eid-e-Miladunnabi and weekends.