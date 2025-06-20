Bangladeshi youth’s body recovered inside Indian territory after 10hrs

Lieutenant Colonel Nazmul Haque said the Indian police will conduct an inquiry and post mortem before handing over the body to us through the BSF Friday morning.

The Lama village is adjacent to the Utmachhra tourist spot in Companiganj. Zakaria’s body was found hanging from a tree branch on a hill beside border pillar 1257 on the eastern side of Utmachhra, near the India border. The spot is about half a kilometre away from Zakaria’s home.

Deceased’s father Alauddin said Zakaria got married last Monday. No one from the family has any problem with that. They had dinner together on Wednesday night.

Alauddin got out of the home for work around 6:00 am Thursday. He received the news around 11:00 am through the locals.

Ronikhai union parishad member Ataur Rahman is a cousin of Zakaria. He said, “Zakaria didn’t have any dispute with anybody. We informed the local BGB battalion about the matter. But they didn’t help us.”

Companiganj police station officer-in-charge (OC) Uzayer Al Mahmud said, “We couldn’t retrieve the body as it was found inside Indian territories. We sought help from the BGB. The family of the deceased filed a GD at the behest of the BGB.”