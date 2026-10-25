Witness in Sayedee case buried late at night after tension over guard of honour

Freedom fighter Manik Pashari, 87, who testified against former Jamaat-e-Islami leader Delwar Hossain Sayedee before the International Crimes Tribunal in a crimes against humanity case over atrocities committed in 1971, has been buried.

Radheshyam Sarkar, officer-in-charge (investigation) of Pirojpur Sadar Police Station, said Manik Pashari was buried at around 1:30 am on Sunday in the family graveyard at his home in Chitolia village of Pirojpur Sadar upazila. Family members and relatives were present at the burial.

Tension erupted in Pirojpur on Saturday over the decision to accord Manik Pashari a guard of honour. Some local people demanded that he not be buried there.

During the ensuing tensions, Jamaat-e-Islami leaders and activists were seen gathering and taking positions at various key locations in Pirojpur town.