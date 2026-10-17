Fire breaks out at Cox’s Bazar resort, six bodies recovered, six injured, all victims tourists
A fire broke out at a wooden resort and restaurant on Patuartek Sea Beach in Inani, Ukhiya, Cox’s Bazar, at around 7:30am today, Saturday.
The district administration has confirmed six deaths in the incident.
Cox’s Bazar Deputy Commissioner Md A Mannan told Prothom Alo that firefighters had identified six bodies. Six other injured people were rescued and admitted to Cox’s Bazar Sadar Hospital. All the dead and injured are tourists.
Patuartek Sea Beach is a tourist destination. The fire is suspected to have originated from the stove in the resort's kitchen. A five-member investigation committee, headed by the Additional Deputy Commissioner (General), has been formed to investigate the cause of the fire, he added.
Locals said the fire broke out at the resort, located beside the Marine Drive road, at around 7:30am. On receiving the news, firefighters arrived at the scene. Later, locals, with police assistance, began efforts to bring the fire under control and rescue people.
Seven tourists were missing following the fire. They were believed to be trapped inside the resort. Firefighters continued rescue operations, while police were also at the scene. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.