AC land injured after being attacked during inspection

Injured AC land Liakat Salman underwent treatment at Sirajganj 250 Bed Bongamata Sheikh Fazilatunnesa Mujib General Hospital.
According to police and witnesses, Shahjadpur upazila nirbahi officer (UNO) Tariqul Islam and assistant commissioner (land) Liakat Salman went to Baldipara-Holdighar village in the morning to inspect work on sand filling on a century-old playground on a khas land (government owned fallow land) under the Ashrayan project.
As villagers resisted the Ashrayan project on the playground, both parties exchanged heated arguments. The villagers attacked on administrative officials and broke the vehicle of the UNO. Assistant commissioner (land) Liakat Salman also sustained injuries in the attack.
Liakat Salman received first aid at the upazila’s Potazia Health Complex and later sent to the General Hospital.
Abdul Hye, office assistant of Shahjadpur upazila lad office, visited the AC land at the hospital.
Abdul Hye said the AC land needed 10 stitches in the head. A CT scan was run on his head and the AC land’s health condition is better now.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Shahjadpur officer-in-charge (OC) Nazrul Islam said the situation is under control now and action will be taken after investigation.
On 14 July, villagers formed a human chain on Baldipara-Holdighar playground to save it.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, UNO Tarikul Islam said, “It was very unfortunate. We heard villagers had formed a human chain to save the playground. Today, we, too, were holding peaceful talks. However, we will inform the higher authorities.”