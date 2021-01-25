5 cops hurt as miscreants try to snatch accused

Hayatul Islam Khan, superintendent of Pirojpur police, said a team of police conducted a drive in Kumarkhali area for arresting criminal case accused Hasan Shikdar in the dead of night.

When police was heading towards sadar police station with the accused Hasan, the relatives of the accused and local people attacked on police in a bid to snatch away the accused from police custody.



Seven people including three sub-inspectors, one assistant sub-inspector and a constable were injured during the attack.



