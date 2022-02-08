5 Russians die in 11 days, probe ordered

Three days later, Schukin Pavel, a 48-year-old mechanical engineer of sub-contractor firm Trest Rossem, died at the same upazila medical facility after suddenly falling sick.
Tolmasoff Vassiliev, 59, another employee of another sub-contractor firm, died on the stairs of his 14th floor flat at a tower in the Green City housing project for the Russian officials of the power plant the same day.
On Sunday, Vortonikov Alexander, a 45-year-old employee of Nikim Atomstroya firm of the plant, was found dead in his flat at the same residential complex.
Asadussaman, officer-in-charge of Ishwardi police station, said that the autopsy reports of the deceased Russian nationals “did not show anything suspicious”.
“One of them used to take drugs, while another had a cardiac ailment. However, we are probing all the deaths,” he added.