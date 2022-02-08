5 Russians die in 11 days, probe ordered

As many as five Russian employees of Rooppur Nuclear Power Plant (RNPP) died in the past 11 days, prompting the police to initiate a probe, reports UNB.

On 28 January, Barcenko Alexei, 48, died during treatment at Ishwardi Upazila Health Complex, while Shakiroff Alexei, 40, passed away in his sleep on 2 February.