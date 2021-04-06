5-yr-old girl killed by stepmom in Khulna

A five-year-old girl visiting her father’s house was allegedly stabbed to death by her stepmother in Arkandi village of Terokhada upazila in Khulna on Monday night, reports UNB.

The deceased was identified as Tanisha Akter, daughter of Khaza Sheikh, an Ansar member. Police have arrested the accused woman, Mukta Khatun.

Mohammad Golam Mostafa, officer-in-charge of Terokhada police station, said Khaza married Taslima some seven years ago and the couple was blessed with baby Tanisha two years later.

A few years later, the couple chose to divorce over a family feud. Tanisha soon started living with her mother but would often visit her father’s house.