5-yr-old girl killed by stepmom in Khulna

A five-year-old girl visiting her father’s house was allegedly stabbed to death by her stepmother in Arkandi village of Terokhada upazila in Khulna on Monday night, reports UNB.
The deceased was identified as Tanisha Akter, daughter of Khaza Sheikh, an Ansar member. Police have arrested the accused woman, Mukta Khatun.
Mohammad Golam Mostafa, officer-in-charge of Terokhada police station, said Khaza married Taslima some seven years ago and the couple was blessed with baby Tanisha two years later.
A few years later, the couple chose to divorce over a family feud. Tanisha soon started living with her mother but would often visit her father’s house.
Nearly a year and a half ago, Khaza Sheikh tied the knot with Mukta, his second marriage.
“On Monday night, Tanisha went to her father’s house and Mukta insisted that the girl slept in her room. But around 11:00 pm, Mukta stabbed Tanisha with a sharp weapon when she was asleep,” the OC said.
Hearing her screams, local residents rushed to the rescue and found Tanisha lying in a pool of blood.
The girl was immediately rushed to Terokhada Upazila Health Complex and subsequently shifted to Khulna Medical College and Hospital, where physicians declared her dead.