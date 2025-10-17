Khulna regional science festival today
The Khulna regional round of the bKash–Bigganchinta Science Festival is being held today, Friday, 17 October, at Saint Joseph’s High School in Khulna. The festival began at 8:00 am this morning.
Among others, Alfred Ranjit Mondol, headmaster of Saint Joseph’s High School and venue coordinator; Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (Retd), chief external and corporate affairs officer of bKash Limited; Sajjad Sharif, executive editor of Prothom Alo and poet; Nazmul Ahsan, vice-chancellor of Khulna Agricultural University; Professor Kazi Masudul Alam of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Khulna University; Associate Professor Md Alamgir Hossain of the Department of Physics at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology; Associate Professor Rinku Majumdar of the Department of Physics at Khulna University; Associate Professor Md Touhidul Islam of the Department of Botany at Government Brajalal (BL) College, Khulna; writer and translator Ismail Arman; Abul Bashar, executive editor of Bigganchinta; subeditors of Bigganchinta Ucchash Tousif and Kazi Akas are attending the festival.
In this regional festival, the top 10 participants in each quiz category and the top 10 teams in the project exhibition will receive awards, including certificates, medals, books, and other exciting prizes.
The festival will feature magic shows, musical performances, and a variety of other fun activities.
Students from class 6 to 10 will participate in project exhibitions and quiz competitions. The project exhibition will include all participants from class 6 to 10 in a single category.
The quiz competition will have two categories: the junior category (class 6 to 8) and the secondary category (class 9 to 10 along with SSC candidates for this year). Only registered students will be eligible to take part in these competitions.
In this regional festival, the top 10 participants in each quiz category and the top 10 teams in the project exhibition will receive awards, including certificates, medals, books, and other exciting prizes.
Winners will also qualify to participate in the national festival to be held in Dhaka, where attractive prizes such as laptops and tablets await the champions.
Additionally, the festival will feature a science magic show, a question and answer session alongside other engaging activities.
The bKash–Bigganchinta Science Festival is being organised to inspire school students across Bangladesh to engage with science. Regional rounds of the festivals have already been held in Dhaka, Rangpur, Rajshahi, Barishal, and Chattogram. The Sylhet regional festival will be held on 25 October, followed by the national round to conclude the event.
For updates on the Science Festival, visit bigganchinta.com, and follow the bKash–Bigganchinta Science Festival and Bigganchinta Facebook pages and groups, Prothom Alo, and the print edition of Bigganchinta.