Khulna regional science festival today

The Khulna regional round of the bKash–Bigganchinta Science Festival is being held today, Friday, 17 October, at Saint Joseph’s High School in Khulna. The festival began at 8:00 am this morning.

Among others, Alfred Ranjit Mondol, headmaster of Saint Joseph’s High School and venue coordinator; Major General Sheikh Md Monirul Islam (Retd), chief external and corporate affairs officer of bKash Limited; Sajjad Sharif, executive editor of Prothom Alo and poet; Nazmul Ahsan, vice-chancellor of Khulna Agricultural University; Professor Kazi Masudul Alam of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering at Khulna University; Associate Professor Md Alamgir Hossain of the Department of Physics at Khulna University of Engineering and Technology; Associate Professor Rinku Majumdar of the Department of Physics at Khulna University; Associate Professor Md Touhidul Islam of the Department of Botany at Government Brajalal (BL) College, Khulna; writer and translator Ismail Arman; Abul Bashar, executive editor of Bigganchinta; subeditors of Bigganchinta Ucchash Tousif and Kazi Akas are attending the festival.