Ferry movement in Paturia ghat smooth in afternoon after hectic morning

Ferry and launch service at the Paturia route in Manikganj was running smoothly on Wednesday afternoon, as holidaymakers headed to their destinations without any hassle.
Sources at the Bangladesh Inland Water Transport Corporation’s (BIWTC) Aricha office said on Wednesday morning, there was a congestion of small vehicles like private cars, microbus, motorcycles and small pick-up trucks at the Paturia route.
The police helped the vehicles get on the No 5 ghat and later the vehicles crossed the Padma river on a ferry and reached the Doulatdia point.
BIWTC’s Aricha office’s general manager (marine) Abdus Sattar said, “Many Eid holidaymakers leave for their homes after taking Sahri. That’s why there was a congestion of private vehicles in the morning. But there were sufficient number of ferries in place. So, the vehicles and passengers crossed the ferry without any hassle.”
There weren’t many passenger buses in the route on Wednesday. The number of vans carrying goods was also minimal.
BIWTC said, 20 ferries have been allotted for Paturia-Daulatdia route and seven for Aricha-Kazirhat route for Eid. Currently, 18 ferries are operating on Paturia-Daulatdia and six on Aricha-Kazirhat route.
From Tuesday 8:00pm to Wednesday 6:00pm, a total of 238 passenger buses, 514 private cars, 522 trucks and 6000 motorcycles have crossed the river using the Paturia-Daulatdia route.
The launch terminal was also virtually unaffected by the Eid holidays. The launch terminal’s in charge Panna Lal Nandi said, “The Eid rush hasn’t begun yet. It might begin after readymade garments workers get holiday.”