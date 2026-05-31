Jangal Salimpur will no longer remain under the control of terrorist groups: Home Minister
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has declared that Jangal Salimpur and its surrounding areas in Sitakunda, Chattogram, will be freed from terrorism.
He said, “Jangal Salimpur will no longer remain a hub or sanctuary for any isolated terrorist group. State control will be established in this area that has long been in talks, and action will be taken against the terrorists.”
Salahuddin Ahmed made the remarks to journalists today, Sunday morning while visiting Jangal Salimpur. State Minister for Land and Hill Affairs Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin, Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Shahadat Hossain and officials from various agencies were also present.
The Home Minister said, “There are two hilly areas near Jangal Salimpur, known as Betua and Cha Bagan. The government has received information about the movement of terrorists in those areas as well. Terrorists will be driven out not only from Jangal Salimpur but also from the surrounding areas.”
He added, “Through planned joint operations, strict action will be taken not only in Jangal Salimpur but across the country against drugs, terrorism, gambling and extortion. These four issues will be given the highest priority, and efforts will be made to eliminate them.”
The Home Minister said the existing gambling law is inadequate for dealing with modern, online-based forms of gambling.
“The law is weak, which is preventing effective action against such activities. For this reason, efforts will be made to introduce a new law or amendments during the next parliamentary session,” he said.
He also said amendments to the Narcotics Control Act are being planned. “Special tribunals will be established to ensure the speedy disposal of drug-related cases. At present, many narcotics cases remain pending for years,” he added.
The Home Minister also highlighted the need for legal reforms to tackle teen gangs. “Many adolescents are becoming involved in crime by exploiting loopholes in the existing law, and some are turning into dangerous criminals. The law will be reformed in this regard,” he said.