Jangal Salimpur will no longer remain under the control of terrorist groups: Home Minister

Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed has declared that Jangal Salimpur and its surrounding areas in Sitakunda, Chattogram, will be freed from terrorism.

He said, “Jangal Salimpur will no longer remain a hub or sanctuary for any isolated terrorist group. State control will be established in this area that has long been in talks, and action will be taken against the terrorists.”

Salahuddin Ahmed made the remarks to journalists today, Sunday morning while visiting Jangal Salimpur. State Minister for Land and Hill Affairs Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin, Chattogram City Corporation Mayor Shahadat Hossain and officials from various agencies were also present.