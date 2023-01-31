Fire breaks out at bag factory in Mongla EPZ

Three fire-fighting units from Mongla Port fire service station were working to douse the flame.
As of filing this report around 5:30pm, the flame was not tamed entirely.
Mongla EPZ executive director Md Mahbub Ahmed Siddiq said workers left the facility hurriedly after a fire began at the No. 1 factory of VIP Bag all of a sudden.
He, however, could not immediately confirm the cause of the fire.
Mongla Port fire service’s station senior officer Md Arbesh Ali said three fire-fighting units were working to douse the flame and they initially suspect the fire might start from the short circuit.
VIP Luggage official Md Mizanur said no casualty was reported. He, however, could not disclose how many workers were present at the factory during the fire.