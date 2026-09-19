Man abducted by fake DB, DGFI members, how police rescued him
A young man was seated between two people on a motorcycle. The motorcycle was heading toward an unknown destination in the middle of the day. The man then made eye contact with a police officer who was patrolling nearby. Suspecting something from the young man’s facial expression and body language, the officer began following the motorcycle.
A short while later, the police officer heard the young man screaming. He was later rescued from an under-construction building and five people were detained.
According to police, the detainees had abducted Abdus Samad (31), while posing as members of the Detective Branch (DB) of police and the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI). They allegedly demanded a ransom of Tk 500,000 from his family, threatening to frame him in a drug case.
The incident took place on Friday afternoon behind Notre Dame College in the Digharkanda bypass area of Mymensingh city.
The detainees are Shamim Islam (35) of Chhit Alokdi in Khansama upazila of Dinajpur, Al Amin (20) of Sutiakhali in Mymensingh city, Faruk Ahmed (35) of Charbhavna in Nakla upazila of Sherpur, Pias Mia (22) of Sutiakhali and Didarul Islam (58) of Bagmara in the city.
The rescued Abdus Samad is from Panghagora area of Mymensingh Sadar upazila. He runs a cattle-feed business at Churkhai Bazar.
While in police custody, Abdus Samad said several people abducted him from the Churkhai area yesterday while he was on his way from home to attend a relative’s wedding. They introduced themselves as members of the DB and DGFI.
He said they took him to an under-construction building in the Jalaler Mor area, where they slapped and beat him. They took away his mobile phone and demanded Tk 500,000 from his family. He was threatened with being framed in a drug case if the money was not paid.
“If the real police had not come, I don’t know what would have happened,” he said.
Kadirul Islam, an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of Kotwali Model Police Station, told Prothom Alo that he saw three people travelling on a motorcycle while patrolling near an under-construction building behind Notre Dame College.
When he made eye contact with the young man seated in the middle, he felt that the man might be in some trouble. Finding the matter suspicious, he began following the motorcycle's movements. About 15 to 20 minutes later, he heard the victim screaming.
Police said one of the detainees, Shamim Islam alias Sabuj, had introduced himself as a member of the Bangladesh Army. After contacting the relevant unit, police learned that he had indeed been a member of the army.
He joined the Bangladesh Army in 2009 but did not return to his unit after going on two months of annual leave in 2021, police said.
Mymensingh Additional Superintendent of Police (Administration) Abdullah Al Mamun said that among the detained individuals are a former army personnel and a city corporation computer operator.
Investigations are underway to determine whether they were involved in similar incidents previously. The process of taking legal action against them is ongoing.