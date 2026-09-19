Man abducted by fake DB, DGFI members, how police rescued him

A young man was seated between two people on a motorcycle. The motorcycle was heading toward an unknown destination in the middle of the day. The man then made eye contact with a police officer who was patrolling nearby. Suspecting something from the young man’s facial expression and body language, the officer began following the motorcycle.

A short while later, the police officer heard the young man screaming. He was later rescued from an under-construction building and five people were detained.

According to police, the detainees had abducted Abdus Samad (31), while posing as members of the Detective Branch (DB) of police and the Directorate General of Forces Intelligence (DGFI). They allegedly demanded a ransom of Tk 500,000 from his family, threatening to frame him in a drug case.