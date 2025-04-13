Gas prices for new industries, captive power plants raised by 33pc
The Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) has raised the gas prices for new industries and captive power plants by 33 per cent, effective from April 13 (Sunday).
According to the new rates, industrial consumers now have to pay Tk 40 per cubic metre of gas, up from the previous Tk 30.
Captive power plants have to pay Tk 42 per cubic metre and the previous rate of Tk 30.75.
However, the gas tariff for all other consumer categories, including households, will remain unchanged, the BERC said in a notice issued on Sunday.